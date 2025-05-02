Eastbourne Artists Open Houses and Studios

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Artists Open Houses. Open for two weekends in venues across the town, June. 7/8 & 14/15 June

Established in 2008 to celebrate the opening of the new Towner gallery, the artists and makers of Eastbourne have opened their homes and studios twice a year since then. For those new to the ‘open house’ concept, it allows the public to view and buy artworks, whether it be a painting, photograph, ceramic pot, piece of jewellery or indeed any other ‘hand made’ original that you won’t find anywhere else. There is a full colour brochure (with maps) available to pick up at points around the town including Towner and The Welcome Centre.

This year there are many long established open houses including Vicky Disney in Chamberlaine Rd, Fiona Morrison in Willingdon Rd and Julian Sutherland-Beatson in Dittons Rd but there are quite a few new faces too including Boo Wild in Carew Rd, Maxine Morgan in Avondale Road, Kathy Bowry, Jayne Kerase and Nicki Lee in Blackwater Rd and Elsie Frida and Mel Evans in Channel View Rd.

As usual the Big House in Prideaux Roads has lots to see where seven artists and makers together with author Ross Patrick. Ross will be launching his new children’s book “The Adventures of Mr Wobblebot” illustrated by Helen Warren.

Pick up a brochure to see the full array of homes and studios open to the public, entrance is free, so don’t miss out on this chance to be inspired and maybe purchase a unique piece of art.