Eastbourne band wows Bloodstock Festival

By Gavin Storer
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:55 GMT
Chub are an Eastbourne band that won the battle of the bands and earned the right to play on the Youngblood stage at Bloodstock Festival in the Midlands.

They played this Saturday and put on an amazing show and received a rapturous response from a rammed tent.

They are also invited to play at the rebellion festival on the main stage.

