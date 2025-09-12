Eastbourne Beach lifeguard season comes to a close

Eastbourne’s beach lifeguard team ended their summer season last weekend, which runs from the May Spring Bank Holiday weekend to early September each year.

The Council run team monitor the beaches from the Wish Tower to the Pier throughout the summer months, conducting sea rescues from the beach.

In addition to their rescue role, the team provide a range of services from the Lifeguard Station including a first aid post, lost property, sea safety advice, weather and tide information. The team also run the Kidzsafe wristband scheme, with free wristbands available to collect, helping to prevent young visitors getting lost on the beach.

During the seasonal closure throughout autumn and winter, visitors are being reminded of the dangers of the sea and to call 999 in an emergency.

Lifeguard Station

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “2025 has been a sensational summer and a busy year for the lifeguard team, however now we enter the cooler, quieter months I would urge beach goers to be extra careful when visiting the beach. Always plan ahead - check weather, tide times and sea conditions in advance - and pay close attention to children.’

For beach safety advice visit https://rnli.org/safety. For information or lost property assistance, contact the Seafront Office next to the Bandstand on 01323 410611.