Eastbourne Bonfire to hold VE Day 80 commemoration

Eastbourne Bonfire is delighted to announce Stix Drummers will be joining them for our VE Day 80 commemorations.

The event, which runs from 8.45 - 9.45pm Thursday 8th May will feature a performance from the Eastbourne Silver Band, followed by a torchlit procession from the bandstand to Bonfire Beach for a beacon-lighting.

The beacon will be lit to the sound of traditional Scottish pipes as beacons across the country are simultaneously lit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Special thanks are owed to Elite Medical, who are providing two volunteer first aiders for the event.

At this free event, there will be a collection with proceeds donated to the Royal British Legion.