Eastbourne Bridge Club Session Results
Monday 15th September: Afternoon
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|1
|Martyn & Mary Stockton
|59.17
|2
|Raquel Berdichevsky & Elizabeth Bornecrantz
|58.33
|3=
|Chris & Usha Imison
|57.92
|3=
|Pam Blackman & Judy Barnett
|57.92
|5
|David & Jane Spencer
|53.33
Monday 15th September: Evening
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|1
|David Lampert & Carolynn Maylen
|56.25
|2
|Glenda Pelling & Stuart Barker
|55.56
|3=
|Richard Gatward & Barbara Baker
|53.47
|3=
|David Howard-Houston & Yuliia Novikova
|53.47
|5
|Winnie Perry & Chimi Notenboom
|51.39
Tuesday 16th September Afternoon Simple Systems
|Pos
|Players
|Score
|1
|Neil & Auriol Cumming
|64.24
|2
|One PLAYER & Nicholas Rogers
|63.19
|3
|John McDonnell & Ann Moran
|59.57
|4
|Philip & Kathy Hill
|59.38
|5
|Owen Boydell & Ann Hall
|54.94
|6
|Christine Horley & Archie Warren
|54.86
Wednesday 17th September Morning. ACOL
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|North / South
|1
|Martin Ritchie & Linda Liddell
|62.05
|2
|David Field & George Jaklinski
|58.04
|3
|Jeffrey Barnes & Fiona Ross
|57.59
|4
|Kathryn Dewhurst & Alison King
|51.34
|5
|John Chester & Helen Ward
|50.00
|East / West
|1=
|Fran Baxter & Mary Winchester
|58.93
|1=
|Jeremy Rowett & Tina Budd
|58.93
|3
|Meg Doash & Usha Imison
|51.79
|4=
|John & Gwyneth Clarke
|50.00
|4=
|Paul Holmes & Sue Jones
|50.00
Wednesday 17th September: CLUB LEAGUE
|Pos
|Players
|CROSS IMPS
|Score
|1
|David Lampert & Jeanne Boydell
|50.90
|50.90
|2
|David Howard-Houston & Roger Poulter
|31.20
|35.10
|3
|David Benjamin & Michael Keeping
|25.60
|28.80
|4
|Winnie Perry & Carolynn Maylen
|16.40
|18.45
|5
|David Walker & David Spencer
|13.10
|14.74
|6
|Sophocles Ioannou & Sarah Peacock
|0.90
|0.90
|7
|Barbara Baker & Lois Horwood
|0.20
|0.23
Thursday 18th September: Afternoon Intermediate ACOL
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|North / South
|1
|John Chester & Helen Ward
|59.52
|2
|Toni & Pearl Silver
|56.35
|3
|Julie Brough & Sheila Smurthwaite Paisey
|55.95
|4
|Ami & Robert Reece
|52.38
|East / West
|1
|John McDonnell & Nuala Muldoon
|57.94
|2
|Nick Moxom & Annelie Triandafyllou
|56.75
|3
|Fran Baxter & Sandie Donaldson
|51.59
|4
|Usha Imison & David Hastings
|50.00
Friday 19th September: Swiss Pairs (monthly 1st & 3rd Friday)
|Pos
|Players
|Wins / Draws
|Total
|1
|David Lampert & Lis Korn
|4
|79
|2
|Chimi Notenboom & Ann Hall
|4
|76
|3
|Judy Barnett & Colin Clark
|4
|74
|4
|Roger Poulter & Stuart Barker
|3
|66
|5
|Chris Young & Rod Smart
|4
|63
|6
|Richard Matthews & Philip Draude
|3
|55
Friday 19th September: Evening, Online Virtual Pairs Eastbourne and Seaford Bridge Clubs
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|1
|Nick Warren & Glenda Pelling
|64.24
|2
|Moira Holt & John Williams
|62.85
|3
|Linda Radford & Keith Marsh
|62.50
|4
|Maurice Seamons & Terry Boyd
|61.11
|5
|Peter Gurman & Rosemary Hodder
|59.03
|6
|Suzanna op de Weegh & Chris Kempton
|55.21
|7
|Steve Moffat & Geoff Evans
|54.17
|8
|Chris Jago & Rob Parris
|53.82
|9
|Sheila Smith & Leslie Fowle
|52.43
Saturday 20th September:Afternoon
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|North / South
|1
|Nick Warren & Gill Cowan
|64.12
|2
|Roger Poulter & Jeanne Boydell
|55.79
|3
|Mary & Chatterton Sim
|55.32
|4
|Raquel Berdichevsky & Elizabeth Bornecrantz
|53.70
|5
|Owen Boydell & Susie Sinsbury
|50.23
|East / West
|1
|Alex Buchan & Julie Harris
|61.34
|2
|Richard Matthews & Philip Draude
|60.19
|3
|Brian Shiels & Glenda Pelling
|55.32
|4
|Christine Horley & Archie Warren
|50.46
|5
|Michael Elgin & Michelle Kelly
|48.38
Eastbourne Bridge Club News:
Beginners, Improvers & Intermediate lessons now underway
Supervised play sessions - play, learn & discuss:
Monday 10.15 - 12.30,
& coming soon:
Tuesday mornings, 10.00 - 12.00 starting 14th October
Monday afternoon 6th October SIM PAIRS
Sunday morning workshops, 1 per month,
starting October 12th 10.30. Ruffing Finesse & Loser on Loser play.
See the website for more details:
https://www.bridgewebs.com/eastbourne