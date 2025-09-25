Eastbourne Bridge Club Session Results

Week Ending Sunday 21st September 2025 Top 4 or 5 places shown. For more details see the club website. https://www.bridgewebs.com/eastbourne

Monday 15th September: Afternoon

Pos Players Score %
1 Martyn & Mary Stockton 59.17
2 Raquel Berdichevsky & Elizabeth Bornecrantz 58.33
3= Chris & Usha Imison 57.92
3= Pam Blackman & Judy Barnett 57.92
5 David & Jane Spencer 53.33

Monday 15th September: Evening

Pos Players Score %
1 David Lampert & Carolynn Maylen 56.25
2 Glenda Pelling & Stuart Barker 55.56
3= Richard Gatward & Barbara Baker 53.47
3= David Howard-Houston & Yuliia Novikova 53.47
5 Winnie Perry & Chimi Notenboom 51.39

Tuesday 16th September Afternoon Simple Systems

Pos Players Score
1 Neil & Auriol Cumming 64.24
2 One PLAYER & Nicholas Rogers 63.19
3 John McDonnell & Ann Moran 59.57
4 Philip & Kathy Hill 59.38
5 Owen Boydell & Ann Hall 54.94
6 Christine Horley & Archie Warren 54.86

Wednesday 17th September Morning. ACOL

Pos Players Score %
North / South
1 Martin Ritchie & Linda Liddell 62.05
2 David Field & George Jaklinski 58.04
3 Jeffrey Barnes & Fiona Ross 57.59
4 Kathryn Dewhurst & Alison King 51.34
5 John Chester & Helen Ward 50.00
East / West
1= Fran Baxter & Mary Winchester 58.93
1= Jeremy Rowett & Tina Budd 58.93
3 Meg Doash & Usha Imison 51.79
4= John & Gwyneth Clarke 50.00
4= Paul Holmes & Sue Jones 50.00

Wednesday 17th September: CLUB LEAGUE

Pos Players CROSS IMPS Score
1 David Lampert & Jeanne Boydell 50.90 50.90
2 David Howard-Houston & Roger Poulter 31.20 35.10
3 David Benjamin & Michael Keeping 25.60 28.80
4 Winnie Perry & Carolynn Maylen 16.40 18.45
5 David Walker & David Spencer 13.10 14.74
6 Sophocles Ioannou & Sarah Peacock 0.90 0.90
7 Barbara Baker & Lois Horwood 0.20 0.23

Thursday 18th September: Afternoon Intermediate ACOL

Pos Players Score %
North / South
1 John Chester & Helen Ward 59.52
2 Toni & Pearl Silver 56.35
3 Julie Brough & Sheila Smurthwaite Paisey 55.95
4 Ami & Robert Reece 52.38
East / West
1 John McDonnell & Nuala Muldoon 57.94
2 Nick Moxom & Annelie Triandafyllou 56.75
3 Fran Baxter & Sandie Donaldson 51.59
4 Usha Imison & David Hastings 50.00

Friday 19th September: Swiss Pairs (monthly 1st & 3rd Friday)

Pos Players Wins / Draws Total
1 David Lampert & Lis Korn 4 79
2 Chimi Notenboom & Ann Hall 4 76
3 Judy Barnett & Colin Clark 4 74
4 Roger Poulter & Stuart Barker 3 66
5 Chris Young & Rod Smart 4 63
6 Richard Matthews & Philip Draude 3 55

Friday 19th September: Evening, Online Virtual Pairs Eastbourne and Seaford Bridge Clubs

Pos Players Score %
1 Nick Warren & Glenda Pelling 64.24
2 Moira Holt & John Williams 62.85
3 Linda Radford & Keith Marsh 62.50
4 Maurice Seamons & Terry Boyd 61.11
5 Peter Gurman & Rosemary Hodder 59.03
6 Suzanna op de Weegh & Chris Kempton 55.21
7 Steve Moffat & Geoff Evans 54.17
8 Chris Jago & Rob Parris 53.82
9 Sheila Smith & Leslie Fowle 52.43

Saturday 20th September:Afternoon

Pos Players Score %
North / South
1 Nick Warren & Gill Cowan 64.12
2 Roger Poulter & Jeanne Boydell 55.79
3 Mary & Chatterton Sim 55.32
4 Raquel Berdichevsky & Elizabeth Bornecrantz 53.70
5 Owen Boydell & Susie Sinsbury 50.23
East / West
1 Alex Buchan & Julie Harris 61.34
2 Richard Matthews & Philip Draude 60.19
3 Brian Shiels & Glenda Pelling 55.32
4 Christine Horley & Archie Warren 50.46
5 Michael Elgin & Michelle Kelly 48.38

Eastbourne Bridge Club News:

Beginners, Improvers & Intermediate lessons now underway

Supervised play sessions - play, learn & discuss:

Monday 10.15 - 12.30,

& coming soon:

Tuesday mornings, 10.00 - 12.00 starting 14th October

Monday afternoon 6th October SIM PAIRS

Sunday morning workshops, 1 per month,

starting October 12th 10.30. Ruffing Finesse & Loser on Loser play.

See the website for more details:

https://www.bridgewebs.com/eastbourne

