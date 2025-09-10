Eastbourne Bridge Club session results week ending 7th September 2025
Top 4 or 5 places shown. For more details see the club website.
Tuesday Afternoon Simple Systems 2nd September
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|North / South
|1
|Trevor Smart & Ian Marsden
|60.88
|2
|Kathy & Philip Hill
|55.10
|3
|Neil & Auriol Cumming
|54.08
|4
|John McDonnell & Ann Moran
|53.40
|5
|Owen Boydell & Susie Sinsbury
|51.36
|East / West
|1
|Christine Horley & Archie Warren
|58.33
|2
|Marcus & Patricia Cronin
|55.36
|3
|Fran Baxter & Sandie Donaldson
|50.89
|4
|Barbara Geary & Joanne Green
|50.30
|5
|Annelie Triandafyllou & Nuala Muldoon
|48.21
Wednesday Morning ACOL. Includes short lesson 09.30 start
3rd September
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|North / South
|1
|Pat Veal & Fiona Ross
|64.29
|2
|Sandie Donaldson & Pearl Silver
|60.12
|3
|Kathryn Dewhurst & Alison King
|58.93
|4
|Martin Ritchie & Luda Fooks
|52.38
|5
|Frances Lyons & Charmian Hewett
|48.81
|East / West
|1
|Bruce Armstrong & William Buss
|62.50
|2
|Tony Dunlop & John Chester
|60.42
|3
|Marianna Conte & Kay Kemp
|59.72
|4
|John & Gwyneth Clarke
|56.25
|5
|Sheila Smurthwaite Paisey & Usha Imison
|50.69
Wednesday Afternoon 3rd September
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|1
|David Howard-Houston & Yuliia Novikova
|60.07
|2
|David Lampert & David Benjamin
|59.03
|3
|Alan Biggs & Catherine Cresswell
|57.64
|4
|Sally Clark & Raquel Berdichevsky
|57.41
|5
|Martyn & Mary Stockton
|56.94
|6
|Crombie McNeil & Alex Buchan
|55.21
|7
|Ros Wolfarth & Jeanne Boydell
|50.31
Thursday Afternoon Intermediate ACOL. 4th September
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|North / South
|1
|Toni & Pearl Silver
|67.50
|2
|Dee Spicer & Georgie Lea
|59.38
|3
|Wendy Davenport & Beth Clarke
|56.25
|4
|John Chester & Helen Ward
|41.88
|5
|Marcus Cronin & Anne Brown
|25.00
|East / West
|1
|John McDonnell & Nuala Muldoon
|66.25
|2
|Usha Imison & Sheila Smurthwaite Paisey
|60.00
|3
|Anne Squires & Thomas Dineen
|47.50
|4
|Marianna Conte & Kay Kemp
|45.00
|5
|Kathy & Patrick Flood
|31.25
Friday afternoon Swiss Pairs, 1st Friday 5th September
Friday Evening. Online Virtual Pairs
Eastbourne and Seaford Bridge Clubs. 5th September
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|1
|BBO Bot & BBO Bot A
|67.36
|2
|Eerke Boiten & Simon Westerman
|60.07
|3
|David Manthorpe & Ruth Skinner
|59.03
|4
|Brian Watts & Chris Kempton
|56.25
|5
|Mary Fogo & Donatella Crescenzi
|54.51
|6
|Linda Radford & Keith Marsh
|53.82
|7
|Liz Perry & Suzanna op de Weegh
|53.47
|8
|Helen Kirkwood & Rosemary Hodder
|52.08
|9
|BBO Bot A & Jenny Gray
|50.35
Saturday Afternoon. 6th September
|Pos
|Players
|Score %
|North / South
|1
|Margaret Dickinson & James Carrie-Wilson
|60.42
|2
|Richard Matthews & Philip Draude
|53.87
|3
|Glenda Pelling & Brian Shiels
|52.38
|4
|Nick Warren & Gill Cowan
|51.49
|5
|Crombie & Helen McNeil
|50.89
|East / West
|1
|David Howard-Houston & Yuliia Novikova
|61.90
|2
|Alex Buchan & Shizuko Bell
|53.97
|3
|Stewart Pennycuick & Sarah Peacock
|50.53
|4
|Pam Blackman & Gill Collins
|49.47
|5
|Ann Pennycuick & Judy Barnett
|47.88
Eastbourne Bridge Club News:
Monday afternoon regular session starting 15th September
Monday 6th October Sim.Pairs
Friday afternoons monthly sessions 1.30pm:
Swiss Pairs 1st & 3rd Friday
Random Teams 4th Friday - starting 26th September
Sussex Pairs on Weds afternoon 15th September
Beginners, Improvers & Intermediate lessons starting September 2025
Supervised play sessions Monday & Tuesday mornings, play and learn.
Sunday morning workshops, 1 per month, starting October 12th
See the website for more details:
https://www.bridgewebs.com/eastbourne