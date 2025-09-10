Eastbourne Bridge Club session results week ending 7th September 2025

By Bruce Carrison
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 14:12 BST
Club News: Monday afternoon regular session starting 15th September Monday 6th October Sim.Pairs Supervised play sessions Monday & Tuesday mornings, play and learn. Beginners, Improvers & Intermediate lessons running now

Top 4 or 5 places shown. For more details see the club website.

Most Popular

https://www.bridgewebs.com/eastbourne

Tuesday Afternoon Simple Systems 2nd September

User (UGC) Submittedplaceholder image
User (UGC) Submitted
Pos Players Score %
North / South
1 Trevor Smart & Ian Marsden 60.88
2 Kathy & Philip Hill 55.10
3 Neil & Auriol Cumming 54.08
4 John McDonnell & Ann Moran 53.40
5 Owen Boydell & Susie Sinsbury 51.36
East / West
1 Christine Horley & Archie Warren 58.33
2 Marcus & Patricia Cronin 55.36
3 Fran Baxter & Sandie Donaldson 50.89
4 Barbara Geary & Joanne Green 50.30
5 Annelie Triandafyllou & Nuala Muldoon 48.21

Wednesday Morning ACOL. Includes short lesson 09.30 start

3rd September

Pos Players Score %
North / South
1 Pat Veal & Fiona Ross 64.29
2 Sandie Donaldson & Pearl Silver 60.12
3 Kathryn Dewhurst & Alison King 58.93
4 Martin Ritchie & Luda Fooks 52.38
5 Frances Lyons & Charmian Hewett 48.81
East / West
1 Bruce Armstrong & William Buss 62.50
2 Tony Dunlop & John Chester 60.42
3 Marianna Conte & Kay Kemp 59.72
4 John & Gwyneth Clarke 56.25
5 Sheila Smurthwaite Paisey & Usha Imison 50.69

Wednesday Afternoon 3rd September

Pos Players Score %
1 David Howard-Houston & Yuliia Novikova 60.07
2 David Lampert & David Benjamin 59.03
3 Alan Biggs & Catherine Cresswell 57.64
4 Sally Clark & Raquel Berdichevsky 57.41
5 Martyn & Mary Stockton 56.94
6 Crombie McNeil & Alex Buchan 55.21
7 Ros Wolfarth & Jeanne Boydell 50.31

Thursday Afternoon Intermediate ACOL. 4th September

Pos Players Score %
North / South
1 Toni & Pearl Silver 67.50
2 Dee Spicer & Georgie Lea 59.38
3 Wendy Davenport & Beth Clarke 56.25
4 John Chester & Helen Ward 41.88
5 Marcus Cronin & Anne Brown 25.00
East / West
1 John McDonnell & Nuala Muldoon 66.25
2 Usha Imison & Sheila Smurthwaite Paisey 60.00
3 Anne Squires & Thomas Dineen 47.50
4 Marianna Conte & Kay Kemp 45.00
5 Kathy & Patrick Flood 31.25

Friday afternoon Swiss Pairs, 1st Friday 5th September

Friday Evening. Online Virtual Pairs

Eastbourne and Seaford Bridge Clubs. 5th September

Pos Players Score %
1 BBO Bot & BBO Bot A 67.36
2 Eerke Boiten & Simon Westerman 60.07
3 David Manthorpe & Ruth Skinner 59.03
4 Brian Watts & Chris Kempton 56.25
5 Mary Fogo & Donatella Crescenzi 54.51
6 Linda Radford & Keith Marsh 53.82
7 Liz Perry & Suzanna op de Weegh 53.47
8 Helen Kirkwood & Rosemary Hodder 52.08
9 BBO Bot A & Jenny Gray 50.35

Saturday Afternoon. 6th September

Pos Players Score %
North / South
1 Margaret Dickinson & James Carrie-Wilson 60.42
2 Richard Matthews & Philip Draude 53.87
3 Glenda Pelling & Brian Shiels 52.38
4 Nick Warren & Gill Cowan 51.49
5 Crombie & Helen McNeil 50.89
East / West
1 David Howard-Houston & Yuliia Novikova 61.90
2 Alex Buchan & Shizuko Bell 53.97
3 Stewart Pennycuick & Sarah Peacock 50.53
4 Pam Blackman & Gill Collins 49.47
5 Ann Pennycuick & Judy Barnett 47.88

Eastbourne Bridge Club News:

Monday afternoon regular session starting 15th September

Monday 6th October Sim.Pairs

Friday afternoons monthly sessions 1.30pm:

Swiss Pairs 1st & 3rd Friday

Random Teams 4th Friday - starting 26th September

Sussex Pairs on Weds afternoon 15th September

Beginners, Improvers & Intermediate lessons starting September 2025

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supervised play sessions Monday & Tuesday mornings, play and learn.

Sunday morning workshops, 1 per month, starting October 12th

See the website for more details:

https://www.bridgewebs.com/eastbourne

Related topics:North
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice