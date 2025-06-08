Eastbourne burlesque company raises over £36k for local charities

Eastbourne based burlesque dance company ‘Bodiblossom’ has now raised over £36,000 for local charities by encouraging women to get on stage and find their sexy in burlesque showcases. The rapidly increasing army of women are happy to shake and shimmy on stage to raise much needed funds for good causes, re-claim their bodies and support other women to feel confident whatever their shape and size.

With solo and group performances, the Bodiblossom ladies spend months perfecting their routines in preparation to perform on stage. For many, this has been an ideal way to find confidence and body acceptance as well as making new friends.

Lots of women also choose to come along to learn the routines for themselves at regular workshops even if they don’t want to get on stage.

Bodiblossom owner, Kirsty Davies said “We want to empower woman to feel great about themselves and if we can raise money for local good causes then that’s even better! Every woman deserves to feel confident and sexy and there is no pressure to take your clothes off if you don’t want to. It’s about showing up and gaining confidence”.

The business is now celebrating raising an incredible £36,000 in charity donations and they’re not stopping there with more shows planned in the future.