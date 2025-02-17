Eastbourne cafe worker scoops £40k cash prize in online competition

What started out as an ordinary day at work for cafe worker Liliana Puiu quickly turned into one she’ll never forget when she received a call revealing she had won a £40,000 cash prize.

Liliana, from Eastbourne in Sussex, has bagged herself the money in BOTB’s weekly Lifestyle Competition.

The 41-year-old was in the kitchen at work when she received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who broke the exciting news.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Liliana, who admitted to shaking when Christian told her the news.

Liliana said that her partner recently started a new business, and she was eager to support him. She also plans to use some of the money to visit her family.

With her partner’s birthday just around the corner, she was able to surprise him with the cash as the ultimate gift.

“I found it very difficult to keep it as a surprise. When I told him, he didn’t believe me at first and spent about an hour laughing,” she added.

“I had asked him what he wanted for his birthday, and he said he didn’t want anything.

“This money is going to be a big help, and it’s come at the perfect time.”

Christian said: “Liliana was in total shock when I told her she had won £40,000. It’s such a huge amount of money!

“From the sound of it, her partner is going to have an absolutely epic birthday this year.

“It’s always amazing to give people a prize that will genuinely change their lives, and we couldn’t be happier for her.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £85.9m-worth of cars so far.

To see Liliana’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com.