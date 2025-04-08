Eastbourne car dealership praised for helping to save lives

A well-known Eastbourne charity that helps save the lives of those in crisis, has thanked a local car dealership for its support.

For the past seven years, the EMC-sponsored Suzuki Vitara search and rescue vehicle has been a crucial asset in the efforts to reach and assist individuals who arrive at Beachy Head in crisis. "On behalf of the entire Beachy Head Chaplaincy Search and Rescue team, I want to express our deepest gratitude for your generous sponsorship of this vehicle,” said Gerry Howitt, the chaplaincy’s CEO. "EMC’s support has been absolutely invaluable to our life-saving work. "It has enabled us to respond swiftly and effectively, providing vital support to those in their darkest moments." Ms Howitt said that during this time, the chaplains’ team had used the Suzuki Vitara vehicle to intervene and offer assistance to 1,415 people. She said: "This number represents 1,415 individuals who have found hope in their most desperate times, 1,415 families, friends and colleagues who have been spared immeasurable grief. "Your contribution has played a direct role in these outcomes, and for that, we are profoundly thankful. Your commitment to the Beachy Head community and your willingness to support our mission truly makes a difference. "We are blessed that you chose to partner and support our work and we very much appreciate your ongoing dedication to helping us to save lives at Beachy Head.Thank you again for your incredible support.” Eastbourne Motoring Centre is a corporate member of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, of which its founder, David Lambird, is a member. His son, Mark, is now the company’s CEO. Said David: "EMC are proud to be associated with the rotary club and the chaplaincy. We would encourage all businesses in Eastbourne to join rotary and support our vitally important services.” For more information on the work or membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, visit www.eastbournerotary.org.uk