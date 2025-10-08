Eastbourne care home asks : Have we got enough bananas in this week dear?

Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, drifted back to the 1970’s and allowed their delightful residents to come along for the ride too. The venue was the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne and the play was, you guessed it, Fawlty Towers or Fatty Owls, depending on who has moved the letters around on the hotel sign outside!

The residents witnessed first-hand how the adaption of the iconic sitcom, had translated it’s unique madness into the stage production. They all seemed delighted and enjoyed the experience immensely confirming the play had successfully captured the spirit of the original TV series.

Can it really be fifty years ago we were first exposed to the Germans, O’Reilly’s builders, the Moose’s head and all the chaos associated with Manuel. He’s from Barcelona you know! The character acting was spot on and the nostalgic atmosphere rounded off with superb physical comedy. Just what the doctor ordered, unless of course he happens to be two Doctors, a psychiatrist and his wife intending to spend the night at the illustrious towers.

It is evident from the joyful chattering, you can only imagine the topical fun conversations in the Mortain Place minibus on the way back home. Topics regarding environmental health inspectors and Basil the rat, kippers and the corpse and or course gourmet night, so no Riff Raff! Mortain Place’s head Chef Mia, may consider making an additional enhancement to their already comprehensive lunch menu. Waldorf salad anyone?