Eastbourne care home celebrates National Art In Care Homes Day!

Published 24th Sep 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 09:16 BST
Residents at Mortain Place enjoying creating floral designs.placeholder image
Residents at Mortain Place enjoying creating floral designs.
In celebration of National Art In Care Homes Day, Mortain Place Care Home in Eastbourne, took part in a Victoria & Albert, South Kensington, virtual art class. The format worked well, engaging residents, creatively producing some detailed paintings in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The subject matter was inventive floral designs using natural pigments inspired by South Asian miniature painting.

The format was a simple one and highly enjoyable for the residents to participate, enjoying quality time with refreshments along the way. The Victoria & Albert learning team, guided the residents thru the process of using pigments and paints available from everyday ingredients.

This programme also gave an insight into the stunning works of artists, designers and craftspeople that feature in the South Asian Gallery at the V & A, South Kensington.

This cultural artistic diversion brought much joy to the residents of Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, with many participants commenting that they enjoyed time spent, with friends, letting their creative energies produce some fantastic results.

The organisation of such activities provides valuable life enrichment to all of their care home residents, which is typified in the glorious feedback received from all the old masters, joyfully beavering away with their brushes

