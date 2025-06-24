Eastbourne care home celebrates ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community during Care Home Open Week

Coppice Court Care Home, run by HC-One and located in Eastbourne, East Sussex, was delighted to open its doors to residents, families, friends, and members of the local community for its Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The highlight of the week took place during Care Home Open Weekend (Friday 20th – Sunday 22nd June), when the home hosted a lively summer-themed garden party as part of HC-One’s ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ – a celebration inspired by nostalgic British summer holidays.

The event featured an array of festivities including a performance by talented local singer Cydney, which had residents and guests up on their feet dancing and singing along. One of the most popular highlights was a visit from an ice cream van, which brought smiles all around as residents enjoyed classic summertime treats.

Head Chef Vince served up delicious barbecue favourites, with guests eagerly queuing while enjoying the music and atmosphere in the home’s garden area. The care home was beautifully adorned with summer-themed decorations, creating the perfect setting for a joyous and inclusive celebration.

Residents at HC-One’s Coppice Court Care Home enjoying Care Home Open Week celebrations

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative hosted by Championing Social Care, which helps care homes connect with their communities, raise awareness of the services they offer, and share the inspiring stories of the people who live and work in them.

Coppice Court Care Home’s celebrations were a chance for visitors to learn more about life at the home, speak directly with colleagues about the meaningful work they do, and explore opportunities for community engagement and volunteering.

Natalie Smith, Home Manager at HC-One’s Coppice Court Care Home, said:

“It was fantastic to see our community come together to celebrate Care Home Open Week. From dancing and singing along with Cydney to enjoying classic BBQ food and ice cream, everyone had a wonderful time. These events are so important for building strong relationships with our neighbours and showing the warmth, care, and fun that thrives within our home.”

For more information about HC-One and homes in your area, please visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes