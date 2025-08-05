Eastbourne care home enjoys a night of culture

Mortain Place at the Italian Gardens.

Mortain place Care Home, Eastbourne, took some of their residents for a night of culture supporting the Italian Gardens outdoor theatre. Eastbourne Operatic and dramatic society (EODS) staged The Tempest, entertaining crowds with a programme featuring some superb acting which was a delight to watch.

The Summer Open Air Shakespeare production was a delight to support. The residents soaked up the tremendous atmosphere and enjoyed the humour, chaos and mayhem. It is this type of creative event which makes living around Eastbourne so special.