Eastbourne Care Home fun and frolics featured on local ITV News
It just goes to show, you are never too old to have fun!
The residents loved the feeling of freedom and were overjoyed to feel the fresh air brush thru their hair, whilst cornering briskly in a purpose built Go-Kart. Mortain Place Care Home are regular visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park.
The venue is suburb offering such a variety of activities and experiences all in one fabulous location. The great thing is, all of these activities they offer, allow participation in a completely safe and caring environment. That’s what makes a visit to Knockhatch so special and why the residents at Mortain Place keep coming back for more!
After the fun and frolics on the track, it was time for a relaxing cup of tea, followed by a some close encounter animal experiences to finish the trip off. It would appear the residents at Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, cannot wait for the next exciting instalment.