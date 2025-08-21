Eastbourne Care Home fun and frolics featured on local ITV News

Mortain Place Care home, Eastbourne, featured on the regional evening news programme this week. Meridien ITV evening news were following the care home's exploits as they took their minibus full of residents to Knockhatch Adventure Park, Hailsham, to enjoy some Go-Karting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It just goes to show, you are never too old to have fun!

The residents loved the feeling of freedom and were overjoyed to feel the fresh air brush thru their hair, whilst cornering briskly in a purpose built Go-Kart. Mortain Place Care Home are regular visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park.

The venue is suburb offering such a variety of activities and experiences all in one fabulous location. The great thing is, all of these activities they offer, allow participation in a completely safe and caring environment. That’s what makes a visit to Knockhatch so special and why the residents at Mortain Place keep coming back for more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team and residents at Mortain Place Care Home Eastbourne

After the fun and frolics on the track, it was time for a relaxing cup of tea, followed by a some close encounter animal experiences to finish the trip off. It would appear the residents at Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, cannot wait for the next exciting instalment.