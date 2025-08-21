Eastbourne Care Home fun and frolics featured on local ITV News

By Rob Hobbs
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Mortain Place Care home, Eastbourne, featured on the regional evening news programme this week. Meridien ITV evening news were following the care home's exploits as they took their minibus full of residents to Knockhatch Adventure Park, Hailsham, to enjoy some Go-Karting.

It just goes to show, you are never too old to have fun!

Most Popular

The residents loved the feeling of freedom and were overjoyed to feel the fresh air brush thru their hair, whilst cornering briskly in a purpose built Go-Kart. Mortain Place Care Home are regular visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park.

The venue is suburb offering such a variety of activities and experiences all in one fabulous location. The great thing is, all of these activities they offer, allow participation in a completely safe and caring environment. That’s what makes a visit to Knockhatch so special and why the residents at Mortain Place keep coming back for more!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The team and residents at Mortain Place Care Home Eastbourneplaceholder image
The team and residents at Mortain Place Care Home Eastbourne

After the fun and frolics on the track, it was time for a relaxing cup of tea, followed by a some close encounter animal experiences to finish the trip off. It would appear the residents at Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, cannot wait for the next exciting instalment.

Related topics:Hailsham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice