Eastbourne care home honours carers for National Carers Week

Residents at Sycamore Grove care home in Eastbourne, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 9-15. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘caring about equality’ which focuses on the challenges faced by unpaid carers such as poverty, social isolation and poor mental health. Carers Week aims to raise awareness, acknowledge the vital contribution of carers and encourage people to identify as carers and seek support.

Staff were treated to some special and delicious treats that were given to them by other team members, families and our manager. They also received a very generous hamper from Cadbury’s UK.

Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade cards and handwritten letters to carers with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Carers and Senior Carers at Sycamore Grove Care Home

Heather Nwansi General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers for all they do, we welcomed the community, relatives and friends. Everyone has had such a brilliant day.”

June, is a resident at Sycamore Grove commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do.They really are heaven sent.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Sycamore Grove Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care, respite care and dementia care.

