Eastbourne care home launches competition for young artists to create wall mural design

Young artists are being sought by a care home in Eastbourne to create a mural design for its residents and the community to enjoy.

Beechwood Grove care home on East Dean Road wants to bring colour to a blank white wall in the ‘suntrap’ area of its garden and is holding a competition for the town’s school children and college students to find the best design.

“It's colourful inside our home and we want to reflect that on the outside, which is why we decided to run this competition,” said General Manager, Dean Haffenden.

“We chose this wall in our garden because it gets lots of sun so colours here will look wonderful. Colour is stimulating; it enhances people’s mood and it will be a talking point for our residents as well as something beautiful to look at. Plus, it’s a wall that can be seen as you walk by the home, so our community can enjoy it too!”

The logo that could inspire designs

Beechwood Grove provides residential, nursing, memory and respite care for up to 61 residents.

The home is part of the Oakland Care group and Dean wants entrants to the competition to use the group’s logo as their inspiration.

“The logo is a tree with a pair of hands that form the trunk, so it encapsulates the idea of care and the environmental focus that we have. We’d also like designs for the mural to reflect our philosophy which is ‘live, love and be loved’.”

The judging panel will include Dean, Beechwood’s Client Relations Manager, Kirsty Farmer, and resident Joan Jewell.

Registered manager Dean Haffenden and Client Relations Manager Kirsty Farmer show off the blank space destined to be decorated

“I’m so excited to have been asked to be judge!” said Joan. “I can’t wait to see all the children’s ideas. I love it when youngsters come in to see us, and to have one of their paintings up on the wall to look at every day will be wonderful!”

The winner will see their creativity brought to life on the wall. Four runners-up will each receive a £50 Hobbycraft voucher.

“We hope lots of schools will get involved,” added Dean. “We love bringing young people’s energy into Beechwood Grove and we’re really looking forward to seeing what the children and young people come up with!”

Designs should be created on an A3 scale and can be emailed to [email protected] or posted or delivered to Beechwood Grove at 44-48 East Dean Road, BN20 8EH.

Young artists have until the 17thApril to submit their entries.