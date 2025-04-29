Eastbourne care home makes resident's Harley Davidson dream come true
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Staff first found out about Jill’s dream a few months back and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it. Jill was also accompanied by friends of Mortain Place, who were there to witness this momentous occasion.
In response to this wonderful surprise, Jill said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”
Catherine Brewster, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Mortain Place. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Jill was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
Mortain Place care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mortain Place provides residential care and dementia care for 80 residents from respite care to long term stays.