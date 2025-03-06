Eastbourne care home makes resident's wish come true

Resident, Helen Coombes, at Mortain Place Care Home has always wanted to re live her youthful days horse riding , so staff at Mortain Place Care Home made her wish a reality proving that age doesn’t define you.

Helen has lived at Mortain Place Care Home for 1 year and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Helen’s face when her dream was made into reality.

Staff first found out about Helen’s dream when she spoke about her wish for her 93rd birthday and ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it with the help from Polegate Equestrian Centre. Helen was also accompanied by friends, who were there to witness this momentous occasion.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Helen, said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a wish that I didn’t expect to come true.”

Helen, aged 93, with Activity Coordinators Rebecca and Alex

Catherine Brewster, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Mortain Place Care Home. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Helen was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”