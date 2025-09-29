Eastbourne care home manager conquers fear of heights in 115-ft charity abseil

On Saturday, September 27, Eastbourne resident Michelle Love-Patel swapped the safety of solid ground for ropes and harnesses as she bravely abseiled down the Peacehaven Cliffs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of World Animal Day on October 4, Michelle, General Manager of Alice Court, a brand-new care home opening this month in Eastbourne, descended the 115-foot cliff face overlooking the sea.

The abseil was in aid of the International Animal Rescue, based in Uckfield. So far, Michelle has raised £295 for the charity, which is dedicated to ending animal suffering while protecting the environment for both people and the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle said: “This is such an important cause, I’m thrilled to have taken part in something that not only pushes me out of my comfort zone but also supports vulnerable animals who desperately need our help.”

Michelle abseiled down the Peacehaven Cliffs on Saturday, 27th September.

Despite the sunshine, the windy conditions on the cliff top made the challenge even more daunting for Michelle, who admitted that abseiling was especially difficult because of her fear of heights. Stepping backwards over the edge was “absolutely terrifying,” she said.

However, the encouragement from her family and colleagues, including Charlotte Taylor, Deputy Manager at Alice Court, and the supportive team from International Animal Rescue, gave her the strength to push through. With sponsorship donations and cheers from those gathered on the day, Michelle found the motivation she needed to complete the descent.

Alice Court Care Home is part of Avery Healthcare, known for delivering high-quality, person-centred care across the UK. The home, made up of 70 ensuite bedrooms, will offer exceptional residential, dementia, and respite care. Alice Court Care Home aims to help residents stay independent, feel comfortable, and enjoy life in the beautiful setting of East Sussex.