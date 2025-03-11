Eastbourne care home raises more than £400 for Children with Cancer At charity fashion show

Eastbourne Gardens Care Home successfully raised £441.20 for a local charity, during a recent pre-loved fashion show.

All proceeds from the event were donated to support the Children with Cancer Fund to provide funding to grant children and the families of the children with cancer with a wish.

The event was held at the 93-bed Avery Healthcare-owned care home, bringing together residents, staff, and members of the local community for an afternoon of stylish fashion, refreshments, and community spirit. Guests enjoyed a welcome drink and canapés before the show began.

Resident Joyce Lindsell, stated, “The staff models were very elegant and natural. I managed to purchase a beautiful pair of trousers which were modelled by Bernice plus a few other bargains. It was great fun!”

Sara Comor, Well-being Co-ordinator at Eastbourne Gardens Care Home

Several of the Eastbourne Gardens Care Home team modelled during the event, showcasing the clothing provided by residents, their families and the local community.

The collection featured seasonal pieces from well-known high street brands, and attendees could purchase items from the show and bring clothes to donate and swap for something else.

Anne-Marie Maynard, Client Liaison Manager at Eastbourne Gardens Care Home, who organised the fashion show stated, “The event was a great success, made even better knowing we are supporting such a worthy cause. A big thank you to Alison Brown, Image & Lifestyle Consultant for your great styling on the day. Thank you to everyone who attended, helped and volunteered to make this happen.”

Chris Downton, Co-Founder of the Children with Cancer Fund expressed his gratitude stating, “It was a fantastic event and so lovely to see the residents enjoying the fashion show. The money raised will help the families we support in seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with a treat or a fun event that will create lasting memories and inspire them to continue fighting when things get tough.”