Eastbourne care home raises over £1200 for Inspire Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mortain Place care home in Eastbourne recently presented Inspire Sussexwith a cheque for over £1200 for their mini bus fund.
The home held a family fun day on June 1st and invited the local community to join them to help raise money for this wonderful charity. There were stalls, funfair tea cups, a raffle & tombola, a bouncy castle and more.
The care home welcomed Barwell’s solicitors who sponsored the event, Defiant Sports, Knockhatch adventure park, East Sussex school of circus arts, and many more talented musicians to a gathering in the home’s garden.
After counting the funds, Alex Lefley – Activities lead coordinator called Domenico Della Valle – one of the charity’s leaders, to tell him how much money was raised and he came to the home along with service users, Rosie & Julia to collect their cheque.
Catherine Brewster, General Manager at Mortain Placesaid: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. We work extremely closely with Inspire, and they come here every Monday evening for a swoove class. They hold a special place in our hearts’.
Mortain Place looks forward to maintaining the strong relationship with the charity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.