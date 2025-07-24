Eastbourne care home sets sail on the High Seas
The intrepid Mortain Place Activity Team worked in partnership with Wetwheels taking a boat trip out to sea, heading along the coast to Bexhill, a truly breath-taking sight, even under grey skies.
The sea breeze was refreshing, and the laughter on board was contagious. Despite a bit of drizzle, spirits were sky-high as their residents danced, sang along to some classic tunes, and soaked up the atmosphere (quite literally!). It would appear there is something magical about the rhythm of the waves and the sound of music bringing people together.
Credit must be given to Wetwheels, whose outlook is to provide access to the water for all, enriching their boat tripper’s lives. They really know how to make a day so special, thanks to their amazing staff and voyaging residents for embracing the moment with such joy and energy. It seems all the Shipmates had a highly memorable trip.