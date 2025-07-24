Eastbourne care home sets sail on the High Seas

Mortain Place Care Home did not allow the possibility of the odd shower to dampen their activities this week. They took a hardy bunch of residents for a boat trip around the fantastic Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne and out to sea for some spectacular views of the East Sussex coastline.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The intrepid Mortain Place Activity Team worked in partnership with Wetwheels taking a boat trip out to sea, heading along the coast to Bexhill, a truly breath-taking sight, even under grey skies.

The sea breeze was refreshing, and the laughter on board was contagious. Despite a bit of drizzle, spirits were sky-high as their residents danced, sang along to some classic tunes, and soaked up the atmosphere (quite literally!). It would appear there is something magical about the rhythm of the waves and the sound of music bringing people together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit must be given to Wetwheels, whose outlook is to provide access to the water for all, enriching their boat tripper’s lives. They really know how to make a day so special, thanks to their amazing staff and voyaging residents for embracing the moment with such joy and energy. It seems all the Shipmates had a highly memorable trip.