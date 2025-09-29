Eastbourne care home takes flight with butterflies
As a sector leading provider of dementia care, Mortain Place Eastbourne, pride themselves on delivering the highest quality of specialist care with dignity and respect for each individual. They are committed to helping families by providing the best possible support for their loved ones.
Barchester Healthcare’s Memory Lane communities have been offering pioneering dementia care since 1992. Today, they continue to evolve their approach, whilst embracing the very latest technology and techniques to ensure your loved one can live a life that feels comfortable, enriching and connected.
The care home holds a Dementia Coffee Morning every 3rd Friday, from 1030hrs until 12 noon, they welcome guests who are exposed to all different challenges associated with dementia and family carers looking after loved ones at home.