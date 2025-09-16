Eastbourne care home uplifted by a visit from the Mayor

Mortain Place care home, Eastbourne, welcomed a visit from the Mayor Councillor Margaret Bannister this week, who provided an insightful speech and engaged in a tour of this 80 bedroom home, which specialises in residential placements, respite and a memory lane area dedicated to dementia. This official visit proved to be an uplifting experience for the residents as the Mayor chatted about her role, her life experiences, where she grew up in Eastbourne and detailed some of the functions she performs in office.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assembled audience listened with intrigue and shared their adventures thru life and of course put forward a number of fascinating questions to keep the Mayor on her toes.

The chain of office, proudly worn by our Mayor, raised a few questions by the inquisitive residents as the audience learned about its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne is the only local town, excluding Brighton, that has the gold chains.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Margaret Bannister, Rob Hobbs & Alex Leftley from Mortain Place.

Made by Brufords Jewellers in 1885 for the first Mayor of Eastbourne.

The residents were able to feel the weight of the chain of office and witness close up, the wonderful detailing which makes the chain so iconic.

Before leaving, the Mayor introduced herself to some of the less mobile residents at Mortain Place, chatting freely to all and spoke generously about her support of two charities, Forward Facing and Eastbourne Street Pastors.