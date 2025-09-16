Eastbourne care home uplifted by a visit from the Mayor
The assembled audience listened with intrigue and shared their adventures thru life and of course put forward a number of fascinating questions to keep the Mayor on her toes.
The chain of office, proudly worn by our Mayor, raised a few questions by the inquisitive residents as the audience learned about its history.
Eastbourne is the only local town, excluding Brighton, that has the gold chains.
Made by Brufords Jewellers in 1885 for the first Mayor of Eastbourne.
The residents were able to feel the weight of the chain of office and witness close up, the wonderful detailing which makes the chain so iconic.
Before leaving, the Mayor introduced herself to some of the less mobile residents at Mortain Place, chatting freely to all and spoke generously about her support of two charities, Forward Facing and Eastbourne Street Pastors.