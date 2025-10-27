Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, applauds Care England’s support for a new central government initiative. The care home, which has forty ensuite bedrooms available for Dementia residents in their innovative and vibrant dedicated facility, referred to as memory lane. Has one of the busiest and popular Dementia units in Eastbourne, balanced with a further forty en-suite rooms for residential and respite care provision on site. They are acutely aware of the challenges faced by residents with dementia, providing their families and loved ones with key support and devoted care.

Care England, the leading voice of adult social care providers in England, has welcomed the government’s new R&D Missions Accelerator Programme as a positive step towards faster diagnosis and better support for people living with dementia, but has warned that urgent action is needed to tackle the long waits and gaps in care that exist today.

The £5 million government initiative, aims to harness cutting-edge research and technology to speed up dementia diagnosis by 2029, through innovations such as blood biomarker testing and AI-assisted assessments. Care England says the government must act now to address the serious delays that people already face when seeking help. In Its recent report it revealed that in some areas people are waiting up to two years for a formal diagnosis.

The reality for far too many families is that they are waiting years for answers, where every month of delay is a month lost, a lost opportunity for support, for planning, and for living well with dementia. Care England’s report found that in many areas GPs and memory clinics are overstretched, with patchy access to specialist assessments and support.

Mortain Place Care Home, supporting the NHS Dementia Butterfly scheme, Eastbourne.

Care England is urging the government and the NHS to reduce waiting times before 2029. It also calls for the adult social care sector to be included as a key partner in the design and piloting of any new technologies, ensuring that they are safe, practical and aligned with real-world care settings. Care England recognises that while research is essential to improving long-term outcomes, immediate measures must ensure that current patients are not left behind as future systems are developed.

If you know someone, or have a loved one suffering with any form of Dementia, that needs short term respite or a longer-term solution, please contact Mortain Place care home, Eastbourne, directly. Their dedicated team, featured supporting the NHS Dementia Butterfly scheme, are available to answer your questions. They can also advise you on the bespoke luxury residential options available and care packages provided.