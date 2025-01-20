Eastbourne Carnival 2025 – Registration is now open!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Carnival CIC are delighted to launch the registration for this year’s carnival event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The date for is Saturday May 24 and the theme is Celebrations of the World. We want to create a carnival full of global celebrations.

Entrants are encouraged to get creative with their costumes and floats and celebrate some of the most spectacular, diverse events from across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new carnival website – created with love by RJM Digital - is now live, featuring artwork by WriteHand Designs.

Eastbourne Carnival 2025 creative workshops

Entrants are invited to an information evening on Thursday January 23 (6pm at the Lansdowne Hotel) to learn about the plans for Creative Carnival workshops, which are sponsored by Lightning Fibre.

The 2025 ‘Lightning Fibre Creative Carnival Workshops’ will cover costume making, sewing, prop making and dance and performance.

Eastbourne Carnival CIC has successfully obtained funding from Chalk Cliff and public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mina O’Brien, Chair of Eastbourne Carnival said: “We are delighted to officially launch carnival registration and announce the fabulous news of getting support through Arts Council England and Chalk Cliff as well as the support from our sponsors. There is great excitement for this year, including from our friends in Dortmund, Germany, who will be coming over bringing a taste of their Karneval to Eastbourne. This year’s event should be bigger and more spectacular than ever.”

Eastbourne carnival 2025 poster

Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre’s chief commercial officer, added, “Supporting our local community is very important to us. This is our fourth consecutive year of Carnival sponsorship. This financial contribution to the ‘Lightning Fibre’ Creative Carnival Workshops is a great opportunity for us to add value this year, and its exciting that there are so many workshops planned.”

Mina thanked the carnival sponsors for their support: Lightning Fibre, The Best of Eastbourne, RJM Digital, Media Attention, Bourne Free & Custard Design & Print, Eastbourne & District Enterprise Agency, Elite Medical, Eastbourne UnLtd Chamber of Commerce and Sussex Audiology.

A special thank you to the team at Towner Art Gallery for their support.

Get involved in this years’ carnival – enter, volunteer or sponsor - please visit eastbournecarnival.com/