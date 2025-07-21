Eastbourne Carnival celebrates 2025 winners

Eastbourne Carnival organisers praised the standard of entries at an awards evening to celebrate the winners of the public vote for the 2025 carnival.

Carnival participants were invited to an informal evening – hosted by Eastbourne Carnival Committee, with the Deputy Mayor of Eastbourne – Councillor Hugh Parker, and his Consort, Councillor Teri Sayers Cooper. It was held at The Lansdowne Hotel on Eastbourne seafront.

The Deputy Mayor presented the Winners with their awards:

Best Performance – The Beacon with Media Attention “The Red Barrows”

Best Costume – Cherry Dance

Best Float – Irish in Eastbourne

Best Non-Sussex Entrant – Bhangra Smash Up

A special thank you was extended to Peter and Lore who came over from Dortmund, representing their Carnival.

They were presented with an award for their contribution to the carnival that saw over 50 participants from Dortmund travelling to Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Carnival Chair Mina O’Brien and husband Marcus were presented with a bottle of bubbly as a ‘thank you’ from the entrants.

Mina said: “This is the first time we have held an awards evening to mark the success of our carnival entrants and our winners.This was a chance to applaud everyone who took part and to recognise the amazing efforts of everyone in putting on a huge show for our town.

“A special thank-you to the Lansdowne Hotel for hosting our event and for bringing the fabulous Matt from Rockin’ Robbins to entertain us – a lovely evening all round,” Mina said.

With the event growing in stature and taking on an international element, Mina has released the theme for 2026 early: Lights, Camera, Action. The Beacon/Media Attention are planning their entry around the film The Italian Job. Watch this space!

Information and registration for Eastbourne Carnival 2026 will be available in the Autumn months. Stay tuned to local news and social media for updates.