Eastbourne celebrates World Car Free Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne ECO Action Network (EEAN), Greenpeace and Bespoke Cycle Group, amongst others, set up their stalls on Sunday, September 22, World Car Free Day, in the pedestrianised-for-the-day Hyde Gardens to raise awareness of the environmental and health advantages of reducing car use.

A young climate campaigner and South East Chair of the Young Liberals, Tom Nevill, organised the event with Eastbourne Borough Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet member for Carbon Neutral 2030 and Water Champion.

Tom said the aim was "to make people familiar with alternatives to driving cars". He emphasised that people could consider different options, like cycling, walking, car shares or using public transport if the journey is under 1.5 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked how he felt the day went, Cllr Murray said, "People who engaged loved it".

Tom Nevill and Cllr Jim Murray pose for a photo at the edge of the Hyde Gardens.

"We aimed to show people what we could get if we did away with having this as a car park. We need green spaces in town, somewhere to come to have lunch too, to unwind. It's great for mental health".

"I loved all this information on display about reducing carbon emissions," one visitor said.

However, expressing concerns over the recently proposed bus lane down Seaside and St Anthony's Avenue, one business owner has previously said, "We are all very concerned as this [reduced car parking] will directly impact business" by deterring shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I asked Cllr Murray about the potential economic effect of less car parking in town.

David Everson and Jill Shacklock speak to an interested public member.

He said that in the town centre specifically, "There is a lot of street parking and other adequate parking. Obviously, there will still be disabled parking in town, more so in this area. We are not trying to force people out of cars, or people out of the town centre. We are trying to provide alternatives for travel."

Tom also acknowledged that some may not like cycling but stressed the importance of considering all alternatives.

Amongst raising awareness of the emissions produced by driving and flying, David Everson, the Chair of The EEAN Transport Group, said the group is trying to create an "interface between bus users and providers, a bus user group, to hear plans and [public] suggestions to make it better for customers in Eastbourne."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Humphreys, Chair of Cycle East Sussex and member of Bespoke, advocated for safer connected cycle routes and a cycle route along the seafront.

Eastbourne and Environs: Potential Cycle Network.

He also promotes car clubs, a way of sharing a vehicle. "You become a member of a club. Basically, book [the electric car] online with an app", he states.

Jill Shacklock, a director at EEAN, raised awareness of the Housing and Energy Group, which aims for cleaner and more efficient energy use, and the organisation Treebourne.

Treebourne creates "carbon-capture projects" seeking to offset carbon emissions by planting trees and wildflowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Councillors, including Andy Collins, Colin Swansborough and Brett Wright, also proudly supported the event.

Cllr Collins quoted Andrew Durling, executive director of EEAN, also in attendance, saying, "We need an over-voice to voice these concerns".

Despite the drizzle dampening the streets, spirits remained high as Councillors Jim Murray and Andy Collins helped dismantle the stalls.

For more information on EEAN, visit https://ecoactioneb.co.uk/