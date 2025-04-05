Eastbourne charity leader thanked by volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Eastbourne Area Community First Responders gathered this week at their AGM to thank Alec and Betty Stephens as the pair step back from their roles within the charity.

The pair join the group over five years ago after the demise of Eastbourne Lions to continue the work around the towns Defibrillator partnership. Since then Alec took on the roles of head of fundraising and chair of trustees and by creating a team of friends of the responders this not only increased the teams presence but through donations collected locally could increase the number of public accessible defibrillators.

Speaking at the meeting Team Leader Richard Bradford said “Alec’s work over the years in fundraising and placement of defibrillators in the Eastbourne area has resulted in lives saved and local people still being with us due to his actions. His team of volunteer fundraisers has meant the first responders have been able to spend more time responding to patients while still being in a good financial position.”

Betty Stephens the group’s treasurer will step back from her role later in the year at the end of the group’s financial year. During the meeting first responder Dan Dunbar was elected to take on the role of chair trustees and commented “I wholeheartedly thank Alec and Betty for their commitment to the charity and for the enormous contribution their have made in giving us a strong foundation for the future and personally thank them for support and guidance during the transition of leadership.”

Alec and Betty Stephens with the trustees of Eastbourne Responders

After the presentation, Alec Stephens expressed, "It was a privilege to collaborate with the First Responders, as their cause is truly meaningful. Fundraising proved to be straightforward, thanks to the community's recognition of the invaluable work the First Responders do. Both the town's residents and grant providers clearly appreciated their efforts. I am confident that the Responders’ funds are in a strong position, and I extend my best wishes to Dan and his new team for the future.”