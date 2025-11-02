Eastbourne Chess Club awards

First team captain Oli Froom was presented with the club championship trophy, Paul Carpenter received the club rapidplay trophy, whilst Women’s FIDE Master and resident youth coach Rasa Norinkeviciute was awarded the Christmas tournament cup.

The season had also seen the club enter five teams in the Sussex Chess League, a healthy number that will be repeated this season. This has afforded players of a wide range of ability the opportunity to test themselves in a competitive environment against similar strength opponents.

New members are always very welcome at the club, which meets on Fridays at 7:30pm at the Lion Works on Sidley Road. More details can be found by contacting [email protected]

1 . Contributed Paul Carpenter receiving the club rapidplay trophy from Colin Clark Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Rasa Norinkeviciute receiving the Christmas tournament cup from Colin Clark Photo: Submitted