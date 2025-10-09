Eastbourne Chinese Association mid-autumn festival and seniors’ appreciation gathering

May the flowers bloom, the moon shine full, and all enjoy health and harmony.” Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival together beneath the same bright moon. On October 5, 2025, the Eastbourne Chinese Association successfully held its Mid-Autumn (Mooncake) Festival Members’ Gathering and Seniors’ Appreciation Event.

Over one hundred Chinese community members and local guests came together tocelebrate this meaningful and traditional festival. The event began in a warmly decorated hall filled with festive cheer.

Among the distinguished guests were former Mayor of Eastbourne Mrs. Pat Hearn, Chairwoman Grace Poon of the Brighton and Hove Chinese Association, and former Deputy Mayor of Lewes Mr. Sam Li, along with other community representatives.

The ceremony opened with the singing of both the British and Chinese national anthems, reflecting the spirit of cultural harmony and mutual respect. Since its founding twenty-four years ago, the Eastbourne Chinese Association has remained committed to caring for its senior members. Each festive season, the Association presents traditional mooncakes as tokens of appreciation and respect, bringing warmth and comfort to the elderly while easing their homesickness.

During the Seniors’ Appreciation Ceremony, Presiding Guest Chairwoman Grace Poon of the Brighton and Hove Chinese Association presented specially prepared mooncakes to members aged sixty and above, expressing heartfelt gratitude and respect — a highlight of the event.

Teachers from the Chinese School also received festive mooncakes, presented by former Deputy Mayor of Lewes Mr. Sam Li, in recognition of their dedication and hard work.

The mooncake gift boxes were generously sponsored by Windmill Chinese Takeaway of Stone Cross and distributed by Chairman Kevin Tsang.

In his address, Chairman Kevin Tsang of the Eastbourne Chinese Association noted that the Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most cherished traditions in Chinese culture, symbolising reunion, harmony, and gratitude.

He emphasised that the timeless values embodied in this festival — respect for tradition, appreciation of relationships, and hope for peace and prosperity — are virtues that should be passed down through generations.

“The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the three major traditional Chinese celebrations and a time for family reunion. Our gathering today is itself a heartfelt connection to our loved ones. This is also the season of harvest — we give thanks for nature’s blessings and rejoice in the fruits of our labor. Mooncakes and fruits not only symbolise abundance, but also the joy of sharing.”

The entire celebration concluded in an atmosphere of joy, warmth, and unity, fully reflecting the strong cohesion of the overseas Chinese community and its deep commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

May the friendship between China and the United Kingdom endure and may our bonds of goodwill last forever.