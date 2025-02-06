Eastbourne choir Concentus raises more than £3,000 for local charity

Eastbourne choir Concentus selects a different local charity every year with an aim of raising as much as they can through the retiring collections at their concerts supplemented by cake and book sales throughout the year. In 2024 they nominated the Down Syndrome Development Trust (DSDT) as their beneficiary for the year. The choir was especially pleased to nominate DSDT as it has a direct connection through one of its own members.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a recent choir rehearsal Sen Smallwood, founder of DSDT, and her son Finn were invited to accept the cheque from Jo Fowler on behalf of Concentus for the grand total of £3888.15, representing the generosity of both the choir and its audiences.

Michael Ball, who sings with the choir, along with his wife Alison and daughters Pippa and Rose directly benefit from the support that the DSDT gives and were extremely proud of the choir's efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison and the girls are always present in the audience for choir performances, with Rose regularly happy to contribute to proceedings in some way.

Cheque presentation

Anyone with an interest in the charity can find out more about their valuable work at https://downsyndromedevelopment.org.uk/.

More information about the choir can be found at https://www.concentus-sings.com/.