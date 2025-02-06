Eastbourne choir Concentus raises more than £3,000 for local charity
At a recent choir rehearsal Sen Smallwood, founder of DSDT, and her son Finn were invited to accept the cheque from Jo Fowler on behalf of Concentus for the grand total of £3888.15, representing the generosity of both the choir and its audiences.
Michael Ball, who sings with the choir, along with his wife Alison and daughters Pippa and Rose directly benefit from the support that the DSDT gives and were extremely proud of the choir's efforts.
Alison and the girls are always present in the audience for choir performances, with Rose regularly happy to contribute to proceedings in some way.
Anyone with an interest in the charity can find out more about their valuable work at https://downsyndromedevelopment.org.uk/.
More information about the choir can be found at https://www.concentus-sings.com/.