Eastbourne Community First Responders and South East Coast Ambulance Service to offer free CPR training this Restart a Heart Day.
Members of the public are invited to drop by throughout the day to learn vital life-saving CPR skills and gain confidence in using a defibrillator (AED). Training will be delivered by experienced Community First Responders and SECAmb clinicians, offering everyone the opportunity to make a real difference in an emergency.
“When someone suffers a cardiac arrest, every second counts,” said Richard Bradford , Eastbourne CFR Team Leader. “Knowing CPR and how to use a defibrillator can double or even triple someone’s chances of survival. Restart a Heart Day is all about empowering our community to step in and help.”
The event will run from 09:00 AM to 17:00 PM located in the centre of the shopping centre adjacent to Shades Restaurant, with demonstrations and interactive sessions suitable for all ages. No booking is required — just turn up, learn, and help save lives.
Restart a Heart Day is a national initiative led by the Resuscitation Council UK, aiming to raise awareness about cardiac arrest and train as many people as possible in CPR. Last year, thousands of people across the UK took part in similar events — and Eastbourne’s local responders are keen to build on that success.
“We’re delighted to be hosting this event in such a central, accessible space,” “The Beacon is at the heart of Eastbourne, and we hope as many shoppers and visitors as possible will take a few minutes to learn this simple, life-saving skill.”