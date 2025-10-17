Eastbourne District Scouts celebrate over 100 Chief Scout’s Award recipients

Squirrel, Beaver, and Cub sections

Eastbourne District Scouts hosted a special ceremony to honour over 100 young people with their Chief Scout's award. The Chief Scout’s award mark the highest level of achievement in each Scouting section, from the Squirrels' Acorn Award to the prestigious King's Scout Award. Each award has different challenges with increasing levels of difficulty, and is only awarded once a member has met all of the criteria. Young Leaders who have completed their learning were also recognised, having demonstrated that they have the skills and knowledge to deliver Scouting to other young people.

The celebration was graced by local dignitaries, including the Worshipful the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Margaret Bannister; Willingdon and Jevington Parish Councillor, John Pritchett; and Deputy Mayor of Polegate, Councillor Stephen Shing.

Gavin Wallis, Lead Volunteer for 23rd Eastbourne (All Souls), and Event Lead, praised the recipients, stating, "All of today's recipients should be very proud of what they’ve achieved. The younger sections can look forward to continuing their Scouting journey and working towards the higher awards. We look forward to celebrating more achievements at next year’s event.”