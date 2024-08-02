Eastbourne Downlands Computer Club
The Chairman and Vice-Chairman have both unfortunately have had to inform the Club that they can no longer provide all their various activities for the Club from September for health reasons.
The Club needs help from outside the Club to provide some of these activities as below.
So if anyone feels they can help by creating small article(s) using a provided Computer magazine to present to Club Members each month or could occasionally:
- Provide a talk
- Organise a demonstration
- Lead a hands-on practical session
- Show how they use the programs or apps on a laptop, tablet or smartphone to a small gathering of mainly novice users of such devices
Then we would like to hear from you.
Please contact me on the following number for further information.
We commence our new Club Year on Monday 9th September 7-9pm at the Old Town Community Centre 1A Central Avenue which is opposite the bottom of Eldon Road Eastbourne.
Colin Broome (Chairman) 01323 646846
