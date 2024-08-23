Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Report for the most recent meeting

The final meeting of the Club year was held on the 10th June. Although it was intended to have a 'Hands-On' session only a few Members remembered to come with their laptops/smartphones/tablets and a list of some of their passwords. So instead a demonstration was given to show how they could have checked their email address and passwords to see if they had been hacked and thereby putting them at risk from scammers. Advice was given as to what steps to take if one or more had been hacked. Following on to this Members were advised of the latest scams and security alerts to look out for in June and what to do about them if spotted in their inbox, search results or social media apps.

The chairman reported on the quest to find a new venue for the Club. Although the previously suggested one was suitable it transpired that it was no longer available so the search is on for a medium sized (committee?) room with tables and chairs and either a blank wall for projection or a large television that we can connect to and is available on a Tuesday evening. Easy parking would be an advantage as would refreshment making facilities.

Members later voted for their preferred topics for the next Club year which starts on Monday evening 9th September at 7pm at the present venue the Old Town Community Hall, Central Avenue Eastbourne.Everyone invited.

Your World

The top Members choices of Topics for next year were-

'Protect every device on your Home network from Hackers'

'Watch TV shows and films on Amazon's Freevee Service.'

'A look at YouTube's new tools'. Also planned are talks on-

'The coming national switch-off the copper landline to houses that carries broadband internet and phone and the change to complete fibre to the premises and all its implications and drawbacks-a practical guide on how to successfully make the change and save money' and 'An illustrated presentation about The History of Computing'.

HELP URGENTLY NEEDED! Members were reminded that the Chairman and Vice-Chairman had both previously informed the Club that unfortunately they would have to curtail their various contributions to Club meetings from September for personal health reasons and were seeking help from both Members and indeed anyone outside the Club to provide many of the meeting activities they had previously organised. With such help, should it be forthcoming, both the Chairman and Vice-Chairman would be able and willing to carry on organising the Club affairs.

So if anyone feels they can compose/summarise small article(s) from a magazine (provided) for us or be on a rota to do so to present to Club Members or might be able to provide either a short talk, organise a demonstration, lead a hands-on practical session or give a presentation occasionally about any aspect or way of how they use a laptop, tablet or smartphone to a small gathering of mainly novice users of such devices we would like to hear from you. Please contact me on the following number. Colin Broome (Chairman) 01323 646846