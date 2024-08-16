Eastbourne Downs Ladies do The Tripple

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual 'Tripple' fixture between ladies teams from Eastbourne Downs, Royal Eastbourne Golf Club and Willingdon enjoyed it's 70th anniversary when played at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club on Thursday 15th August.

The Tripple is a local, tri-club competition first played for in 1954. Ladies teams from Willingdon, Eastburne Downs and Royal Eastbourne golf clubs play in a greensomes format for the 'Willingdon Salver'.

The fixture rotates around the three Eastbourne clubs and this year it was Eastbourne Downs Golf Club turn to host.

The three teams were evenly matched but in the end home advantage and a stiff northerly wind helped Eastbourne Downs, with 268 points, secure their first win in the competition since 2009!

Eastbourne Downs Ladies - The Tripple winners 2024

Defending champions, Willingdon were a close second with a very creditable score of 266.

Royal Eastbourne finished third with a score of 259, possibly as a result of a post victory hangover from their impressive success in the Sussex County Morrice Foursomes played the day before (14th August) at Crowborough Golf Club.

Wins against Dale Hill in the morning and The Dyke Golf Club in the afternoon saw Royal Eastbourne lift this prestigious trophy for the very first time.

The ladies of Eastbourne Downs, led by Captain Donna Myles-Wills wish to pass on their thanks to everyone from the three clubs who took part. Donna said: 'Of course everyone wants to do well and win but more than that we wanted to encourage a fun spirit for the running of the 70th anniversary of this event. Everyone bought in to that and it was a lovely day. To win was the icing on the cake. It's been a full on week with Captain's Day last Saturday and playing against the Gents section last Sunday - all of which I've been involved in organising. Today has capped off a great week of fun at Eastbourne Downs but there has been a lot of hard work in the background. I'm definitely in need of a massage!'

Congratulations to all those involved.