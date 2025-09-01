Eastbourne ex-marine celebrates his103rd birthday

On Monday, 1st September, ex-marine Harry Stafford celebrated his 103rd Birthday. To mark the occasion, and make it a memorable one for him, some of the members of the Eastbourne Silver Band paid an unexpected visit to their oldest retired band member at his home in Bodmin Close, Old Town.

Harry, who had been one of the band’s horn players, joined the band many years ago along with his son Adrian who played in the cornet section. Harry continued playing in the band well into his 70s before finally giving up playing to care for his wife.

The visit was a complete surprise to Harry, who was pleased to see the band members, and delighted that the band’s committee had decided to mark the occasion by presenting Harry with a certificate making him an Associate Member of the Eastbourne Silver Band.