Eastbourne first responders awarded funding to install two Public Access Defibrillators

By Alec StephensContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:56 BST
The Eastbourne Community First Responders has been awarded funding from The John Jackson Charitable Trust to install two Public Access Defibrillators in Eastbourne.

The Eastbourne Community First Responders have carried out many Heart Beat courses, giving training in CPR and how to use a defibrillator in an emergency situation.

Following on from the Heart Beat course, the First Responders think it is important to have defibrillators in the community where you are never more than four minutes away from the nearest Public Access Defibrillator site.

The First Responders have had grants from The John Jackson Charirable Trust, The Duke of Devonshire Charitable Trust, South East Water and Eastbourne Borough Council to install up to eight more Public Access Defibrillator sites in the Eastbourne area.

The first two have been installed, one at Leaf Hall, 51 Seaside BN22 7NB and the other at Archery Court, Willoughby Cresent, BN22 8RD

