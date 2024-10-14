Eastbourne flats block listed with £3million price tag at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A substantial block of 20 flats in Eastbourne is coming up for auction next month as an investment with a guide price of around £3 million.

St. John’s Mansions at 11 Queens Gardens is currently fully let at £193,000 per annum with potentially higher earnings.

The property is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Abbott & Abbott, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £2.8 million to £3 million at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

AUCTION: St. John’s Mansions at 11 Queens Gardens, Eastbourne.

Formerly the Eastbourne Constitutional Club and Tivoli Cinema, St John’s Mansions was first converted more than a decade ago and within the past two years has undergone an extensive overhaul of the roof and dormers along with upgrading and external redecoration.

Director and Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire an excellent property investment near the seafront at the heart of Eastbourne town centre for immediate and we are anticipating a great deal of interest.

“The property has undergone extensive conversion works over the years and now comprises a total of 20 flats – four one-bedroom flats, 13 two-bedroom flats (two with gardens), three three-bedroom penthouse maisonettes (two with balconies) – and one office space.

“Fully let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements, the property is currently producing £193,268.40 per annum.

“With many long standing tenants, the individual rents have been kept below current market level and therefore could be suitable for an increase at the next review date. It is estimated that a combined rent in the region of £225,000 per annum will be achievable.”

The property also includes a large cellar, parking for three cars (in tandem) and lift.

Boasting many original features, the property has been managed by Abbott & Abbott and offers predominantly uPVC double glazed windows, modern electric heating systems, central lift, fire alarm system and well-presented common parts.

Also in Eastbourne, a two-bedroom maisonette needing refurbishment is leasehold guided £140,000 to £150,000 with vacant possession.

Located within a converted block of two flats, Flat 2 at 18 Bedford Grove is a two/three-bedroom maisonette arranged over three floors, with its own private entrance, gas heating system and double-glazed windows throughout.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Once works have been carried out this will make an excellent home for owner-occupation or could be let to provide a good income.”

Bedford Grove is located in a popular residential area of Eastbourne, offering easy access to a wide variety of local shops and amenities. Eastbourne town centre and mainline railway station are approximately half-a-mile from the property.

Tenure is the remainder of 189-year lease from June 1978 and a current ground rental of £100 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/46/

A vacant three-bedroom house with potential at 35 Latimer Road, Eastbourne is listed with a freehold guide price of £135,000 to £140,000.

It is situated in the sought-after residential location of Redoubt, just off Eastbourne seafront within easy access of the comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities of the town centre. There are excellent road links to Brighton, Hastings and all surrounding areas via the nearby A259 and A27.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This attractive mid-terrace house is arranged over two floors with a southerly aspect. The property is offered in good decorative order but is in need of some minor repairs.

“It has double glazing throughout, thermal radiators, contemporary fixtures and fittings and a good sized rear patio garden. We are expecting strong interest as there is plenty of potential to make this a into a lovely home.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/42/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.