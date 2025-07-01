Eastbourne Foodbank in Parliament for lobby day

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has met with Eastbourne Foodbank in Parliament to express his support for a stronger social security system.

On June 18, different foodbanks from across the country met in London, lobbying as part of a campaign led by Trussell to increase the basic rate of Universal Credit, ensuring everyone can afford the essentials.

Trussell’s campaign is called Guarantee Our Essentials and the lobby day saw 700 people call on 150 MPs to pledge their support.

Eastbourne Foodbank attended the event to meet with local MP Josh Babarinde.

Josh said: “I fully support Trussell’s essentials guarantee campaign. It’s crucial that our welfare system provides the baseline of what people need to live and prevent them from falling into even deeper poverty and hardship.”

The lobby day involved hearing from speakers with lived experience of needing to use a foodbank, followed by a coordinated march to Parliament to talk to each foodbank’s local MP.

Josh continued: “This national campaign is an important supplement to the local work of Eastbourne Foodbank, providing food parcels, support and guidance towards greater financial independence and dignity, and I back them all the way.”