Eastbourne football-based male weight loss club shortlisted for national award for contribution to local community

A local FA-accredited football-based healthy lifestyle programme has been shortlisted as the programme’s Community Club of the Year and its coach as Coach of the Year at the upcoming MAN v FAT Awards.

The Eastbourne MAN v FAT club currently has 62 players registered, with the numbers continuing to grow steadily. At the end of every season, the club holds a food bank donation drive with club members going out of their way to obtain everything on the food bank shopping list.

Next month, some of the members will be volunteering with the NSPCC to help raise funds for Childhood Day, something which coach Karlee Holt says helps the club stay connected to the community and reinforces the values of teamwork, compassion, and responsibility that are encouraged within the club.

The response to these activities has been amazing,” says Karlee. There is a real sense of pride in being part of something bigger than just our weekly games. Over the next 12 months, we will be looking at other charities we can get involved with, as giving back is important to the club.”

“To be shortlisted for the Community Club award is a huge honour. We’re all genuinely thrilled to be recognised as it is the first time Eastbourne has ever received a nomination. The nomination alone is a testament to the hard work that every member of our club puts in weekly. It means a lot to know that our efforts to build something special in Eastbourne haven’t gone unnoticed.”

And Karlee herself is also up for individual recognition as the programme’s Coach of the Year.

“I took on the coaching role at MAN v FAT Eastbourne in June 2024,” says Karlee, who works as a Wellbeing Coordinator supporting local councils. Her role involves providing holistic, specialist support to individuals who are experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness.

“I'd been aware of MAN v FAT for several years through my work with healthy lifestyle provider Thrive Tribe and always hoped to be part of it. When the Eastbourne opportunity came up, I jumped at the chance, and it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

It’s the small victories that I enjoy most about being part of MAN v FAT. Watching the lads celebrate each other's progress, whether big or small. I value the honest, meaningful conversations and the sense of community we’ve built. The Eastbourne club is full of supportive, kind-hearted people, and our sessions never feel like work, they are something I look forward to every week. Being part of an organisation shining a light on men’s health and wellbeing is genuinely rewarding.”

The winners of both the ‘Community Club’ and ‘Coach of the Year’ awards – together with awards in a range of other categories - will be announced at a special awards ceremony at the Riverside East venue in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 24.

MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.

At sessions, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to its position within a club’s overall league table.

A total of 8,500 men currently take part at more than 150 MAN v FAT Football clubs across the UK. The programme was created to differ from traditional weight loss classes and combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, the total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 800,000 pounds.

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Players also get free access to a bespoke mental health platform through MAN v FAT partners JAAQ.

The Eastbourne club meets on Wednesday evenings at Eastbourne Borough Football Club on Priory Lane. Funded places are available through One You East Sussex for those living in a participating postcode area.

This year will see MAN v FAT expand its offering with the launch of 15 new rugby-based weight loss clubs across the UK. The rugby clubs will follow MAN v FAT’s key principles, offering overweight and obese men the opportunity to lose weight at a sustainable pace, through weekly rugby, health and wellbeing sessions.

Find out more at: https://manvfatrugby.com/

To find out more about MAN v FAT Football and to locate your closest club, visit www.manvfat.com/football