Eastbourne fundraisers walk more than 30 miles to support children’s hospices

A pair of fundraisers from Eastbourne have walked more than 30 miles to raise money for two East Sussex children’s hospices.

Caleb Mole and Josh Greenhill, who are both from Eastbourne, took on the epic walking challenge to support Demelza and Chestnut Tree House.

They chose to fundraise for the two charities as Caleb’s mum is a nurse in Demelza’s East Sussex Community Team and Josh’s brother is supported by Chestnut Tree.

Caleb and Josh both work for Vodafone franchise Appscape Ltd and set off on their walk from the firm’s store in Eastbourne at 8am last Tuesday (29 April).

Caleb Mole and Josh Greenhill with Demelza staff Kirstie and Liz and Appscape manager Rob

Altogether they travelled 32 miles, walking via the Vodafone stores in Bexhill and Hastings before returning to the Eastbourne shop at around 8.30pm.

In total they have raised more than £1,000 for the charities.

Caleb said: “It was painful and very hot, but so worthwhile knowing the positive impact both the charities have on families that need them.

“Stopping for ice-creams from the staff at Demelza’s East Sussex base made it easier too.”