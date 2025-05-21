Eastbourne Half Marathon fundraising for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Organisers of the Eastbourne Half Marathon, Liz Lumber & Sue Fry, were delighted to present a cheque for £4610 to local charity St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The event celebrated its 20th anniversary with 1000 runners of all abilities taking on the 13.1-mile challenge.

Joint organiser Sue Fry said: "We are blessed with our loyal volunteers and generous sponsors which enable us to host the event for Eastbourne’s running community to enjoy."

Next year’s half marathon will be held on Sunday, March 8 & Eastbourne Runs will once again be raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Next up for Eastbourne Runs is the Eastbourne 10k held on the seafront - Sunday, June 22. The event is already sold out with 500 runners taking part and will be raising money for local charity ‘ The JPK Project’

The new Eastbourne 5k & free junior mile will take place on Sunday, September 14 with entry via the Eastbourne Runs Website. The races will be raising money for Adi’s sunshine fund to support the rare genetical condition STXBP1.