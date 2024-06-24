Eastbourne Heritage Centre opening for longer this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Heritage Centre is a museum of local history, based in Carlisle Road, and will now be open on Monday afternoons from 2- 5pm until the end of September as well as the usual opening hours of Saturdays from 10am-4pm and Sundays from 2-5pm.
The Heritage Centre is currently displaying a special exhibition about Eastbourne’s department stores. The ‘Are You Being Served’ exhibition on the first floor of the centre celebrates the golden age of Eastbourne’s department stores and includes artefacts from many of the stores that have now been lost to the town, including Bobby’s, Army and Navy, Plummer Roddis and Beales.
If you can remember visiting Father Christmas at Bobby’s or enjoying a cream tea at the café in Dale & Kerley’s then a visit to the exhibition will bring back fond memories of an era that has now long gone.
Vintage clothes are displayed on mannequins and there are displays on how the staff lived and worked. The exhibition runs until the end of the summer.
The Heritage Centre also includes a basement cinema showing travelogues from the 1970s and 1980s and you can enjoy the 70-minute programme from the comfort of an old-fashioned cinema seat.
Along with a permanent display of maps and models showing the development of Eastbourne as a seaside resort, there is something for all ages.
There is a small admission charge of £3 for adults and £2.50 for seniors and students, with children just £1. The tickets entitle you to a second visit with a month.
There is also a gift shop that includes new and secondhand books about local history and a wide range of greetings cards and gift items. More information can be found at https://www.eastbourneheritagecentre.co.uk/
The Centre is managed by the Eastbourne Society and is staffed by volunteers. They are currently looking for additional stewards so that the opening hours can be extended even further.
Whenever possible, the Centre is opened for special events and in the coming week, for the Eastbourne International Tennis tournament, the Heritage Centre will be open every afternoon from 2-5pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.