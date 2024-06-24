Eastbourne Heritage Centre opening for longer this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Eastbourne Heritage Centre has extended its opening hours for the summer.

The Heritage Centre is a museum of local history, based in Carlisle Road, and will now be open on Monday afternoons from 2- 5pm until the end of September as well as the usual opening hours of Saturdays from 10am-4pm and Sundays from 2-5pm.

The Heritage Centre is currently displaying a special exhibition about Eastbourne’s department stores. The ‘Are You Being Served’ exhibition on the first floor of the centre celebrates the golden age of Eastbourne’s department stores and includes artefacts from many of the stores that have now been lost to the town, including Bobby’s, Army and Navy, Plummer Roddis and Beales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you can remember visiting Father Christmas at Bobby’s or enjoying a cream tea at the café in Dale & Kerley’s then a visit to the exhibition will bring back fond memories of an era that has now long gone.

Eastbourne Heritage Centre.

Vintage clothes are displayed on mannequins and there are displays on how the staff lived and worked. The exhibition runs until the end of the summer.

The Heritage Centre also includes a basement cinema showing travelogues from the 1970s and 1980s and you can enjoy the 70-minute programme from the comfort of an old-fashioned cinema seat.

Along with a permanent display of maps and models showing the development of Eastbourne as a seaside resort, there is something for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a small admission charge of £3 for adults and £2.50 for seniors and students, with children just £1. The tickets entitle you to a second visit with a month.

1960s fashion on display at the Heritage Centre

There is also a gift shop that includes new and secondhand books about local history and a wide range of greetings cards and gift items. More information can be found at https://www.eastbourneheritagecentre.co.uk/

The Centre is managed by the Eastbourne Society and is staffed by volunteers. They are currently looking for additional stewards so that the opening hours can be extended even further.