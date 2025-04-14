Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club members hold campervan event in Sovereign Harbour

Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club held their first Classic Campervan & Friends event at Sovereign Harbour Waterfront on Sunday 13th April. This was a trial event at this beautiful venue and with 40 campervans on display plus several classic cars, it proved to be a popular and very much welcomed event.

A range of different old & new Campers were on display for the public to view, some had travelled a distance to join in the first event.

Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club was formed in 1975 and is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year. The Club are the proud organisers of the Festival Of Transport Show held at Broad Farm Hellingly every August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Clubs Chairman Steve Young & his team welcomes new members to join our club and help is always welcomed to put on events such as the Campers & friends.

The Club intend to do a repeat of Camper's & Friends hopefully in September.

Thanks goes to the Harbour Manager for allowing us to use the venue for our March Cobwebs & November Hibernation car meets as well as our new event and for a potential tractor run in the near future.

