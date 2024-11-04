Eastbourne house with potential sold at auction
Mid-terrace 35 Latimer Road was among 173 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It was sold for £165,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Friday, November 1.
Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We had good interest in this attractive mid-terrace house arranged over two floors and with a southerly aspect.
“This translated into competitive bidding for a property which was offered in good decorative order but was in need of some minor repairs.
“Our bidders could see beyond the repairs to the potential that this house could be made into a lovely home.”
The house is situated in the sought-after residential location of Redoubt, just off Eastbourne seafront within easy access of the comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities of the town centre.
