Eastbourne man loses a fifth of his body weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching programme
Roberto Tedesco, 50, has since lost four and a half stone in total (29kg) to bring his weight down to just over 14 stones.
The MAN v FAT Eastbourne club meets every Wednesday evening at Eastbourne Borough Football Club, Priory Lane. So far this year, a total of 142 players at the Eastbourne club have lost a combined 71 stones (452.3 kg) between them.
"The most enjoyable thing about MAN V FAT is that you meet new people and have a good time as well as losing weight," says Roberto.
"It has given me the motivation to try to lose weight, so I really recommend it to others."
At MAN v FAT Football sessions, players are weighed, before battling it out on the pitch where the results from matches combine with a player's individual weight loss throughout a week, to contribute to an overall league table.
The programme isn't just about losing weight however, with the men taking part also discovering its mental health benefits, while creating new friendships.
More information about the club can be found at manvfatfootball.org/eastbourne
You may qualify for funding via One You East Sussex if you live in a participating postcode area
Public Health England (PHE) data published in April 2023 suggests that around 62.9 per cent of adults in East Sussex are overweight or obese*, a little below the 64% average for England.
In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.
Players also get full access to MAN v FAT online gym, so they can train in their own time at home, as well as an extensive wellbeing platform where they can seek out content about their mental health.
To find your closest MAN v FAT Football club, visit: www.manvfat.com/football