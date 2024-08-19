Eastbourne man to attempt Guinness World Record
In order to break the largest projected shadow record Drew must make a shadow measuring more than 16m x 9m. He must make the shadow and keep it in place for four hours. The shadow will be measured by Jonathan Fletcher of Plowman Craven surveyors.
Two independent witnesses will verify the attempt, and the entire attempt will be videoed and streamed live on Drew’s social media channels. The IMAX screen measures 19.8 metres high by 25.9 metres wide.
Drew launched a GoFundMe campaign early in 2024 to cover the cost of hiring the IMAX. The campaign reached its funding goal within weeks.
The GoFundMe campaign will contribute towards the cost of the venue hire and the additional costs of getting photographs and video of the event. If Drew succeeds, this will be the first ever hand shadow world record.
Drew finished in third place on the RTL TV show Das Supertalent (Germany's Got Talent, Got Talent Germany) in December 2021.
The German talent show, part of the internationally successful Got Talent franchise, is presented by Lola Weippert and Chris Tall.
Just like in all other versions of the franchise, auditions take place and the judges review their talent and then later the home audience votes in an election to deem who wins.
The judges in the first round, semi-final and final repeatedly described Drew’s act as “Enchanting” (Bezaubernd) and one of the judges (Lukas Podolski – former Arsenal footballer) commented in the semi-final that Drew’s performance was the best act of the evening.
