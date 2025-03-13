Eastbourne Meads WI has moved to a new venue

Meads Women’s Institute have moved to a new Venue and we are now in the Parish hall of Our lady of Ransom Catholic Church in Grove Road, right opposite the Town Hall.

For the first Members Meeting of the year we had a Quiz, so that everybody could chat and get together again. Along with this we had our tea or coffee and biscuits.

We have several sub groups which meet either weekly or monthly, such as the Monday Group, who meet up for tea or coffee each week, or Scrabble and Social, who both meet monthly. We also try to arrange trips out during the year.

We have various people coming to give us talks. This month we have Alan Wenham speaking about Eastbourne in the 20’s and 30’s, and in March we will be hearing about the History of Herstmonceux Castle. Previous talks have included The Story of Punch and Judy, Felons and Fingerprints and a very informative talk from a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

We have a raffle each month and a bring and buy book sale, and sometimes a puzzle or craft sale.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday 25th March at 2.15pm. and is open to all. Our meetings are based on fun and friendship, so come along and meet us, you will be very welcome at Meads WI.